Pakistan Reports 775 Deaths After 35, 793 Cases Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:28 AM

Pakistan reports 775 deaths after 35, 793 cases of Coronavirus

Overall 13,561 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 13,341 in Sindh, 5,255 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,239 in Balochistan, 482 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 822 in Islamabad and 91 in Azad Kashmir.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2020) The death tally rose to 775 after 35, 793 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Thursday.

As many as 13,561 cases were detected in Punjab, 13,341 in Sindh, 5,255 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,239 in Balochistan, 482 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 822 in Islamabad and 91 in Azad Kashmir.

A total of 9,695 patients were recovered so far from the virus whilst the death toll stood at 770 with 33 new deaths reported during the last twenty four hours.

