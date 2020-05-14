Pakistan reports 775 deaths after 35, 793 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Overall 13,561 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 13,341 in Sindh, 5,255 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,239 in Balochistan, 482 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 822 in Islamabad and 91 in Azad Kashmir.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2020) The death tally rose to 775 after 35, 793 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Thursday.

A total of 9,695 patients were recovered so far from the virus whilst the death toll stood at 770 with 33 new deaths reported during the last twenty four hours.

