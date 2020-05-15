Pakistan reports 803 deaths due to 37, 218 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab is at the top among all other provinces with 13, 914 cases of Coronavius followed by Sindh with 14,099, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 5,423, Balochistan with 2,310, Islamabad with 866, Gilgit-Baltistan with 501 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 105 cases of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2020) The death tally reached to 803 after 37,218 cases of Coronavirus here on Friday.

The reports showed that 10,155 people recovered from the virus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized on a friendly awareness campaign about COVID-19.

Chairing a meeting about the coronavirus situation in Islamabad, the Prime Minister said instead of forcing the people to adopt precautionary measures, there is a need of creating awareness among them.

Imran Khan also advised media to pursue the people in a more effective way about adopting precautionary measures and implementing the guidelines regarding containing the virus.

He said imposing lockdown is not a solution to the coronavirus and the government is taking its decisions according to the ground realities and condition of the people.

However, due to the unprecedented situation, the government is also maintaining balance between hunger and the lockdown.

The meeting deliberated upon various matters regarding future number of COVID -19 cases and availability of beds in hospitals in this situation.

The meeting also reviewed various steps about the health facilities and increase in capacity of hospitals.