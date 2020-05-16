Pakistan reports 834 deaths with 38, 896 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh with 14, 916 cases surpassed Punjab where the tally of Coronavirus reached to 14, 201.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2020) The death toll reached to 834 after 38,896 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Saturday.

Sindh, with 14,916 cases of Coronavirus, surpassed Punjab where the tally of virus reached to 14,201. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 5,678 cases followed by Balochistan with 2,457, Islamabad with 921 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 518 cases and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 105 cases.

The officials source said that as many as 10,880 people recovered from Coronavirus in different parts of the country.

Economic Coordination Committee approved the Emergency Cash Assistance to the labour whose livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Meeting of the ECC was held in Islamabad, with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair.

The Prime Minister on 3rd of this month announced that the amount collected through PM’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Assistance Fund 2020 will be used to assist the labour whose livelihood have been affected due to lockdown.

Cash disbursement of 12000, rupees (one time assistance) would be made to eligible applicants through existing payment mechanism of BISP. Provinces, AJK, GB and ICT will be allocated quota in Ehsaas Labour assistance in accordance with their population share.

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting held in Islamabad to discuss budgetary outlook for the next financial year, Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has called for demonstration of fiscally responsible attitude as corona led impacts are expected to deeply distort economic fabric of Pakistan.

He also called on all the Federal ministries and divisions to have innovative and out of box brainstorming to achieve further cost cutting, along with efficient utilization of meager budgetary resources.