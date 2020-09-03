Pakistan reports 8,761 active COVID cases on Sep 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :After observing a declining trend in the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus around 8,761 active positive cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country on Thursday.

As many as 10 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 as the number of new Coronavirus cases reported were 424 in the past 24 hours across the country.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday issued the latest statistics of COVID-19 deaths, positive cases and recovered patients across the country.

No Covid affected patients were on ventilators in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Out of the total deceased all died in hospital on September 2nd.

Almost 90 ventilators were occupied across Pakistan out of 1920 ventilators allocated for COVID-19.

During the last 24 hours, 424 people were tested COVID positive where the total active COVID cases in Pakistan were 8,761 as of September 3rd.

However, 21,744 tests were conducted on 2nd September across the country as in Sindh a total of 6,351, Punjab 9,388, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 2,198, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 3,086, Balochistan 220, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 307 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 194.

Around 281,925 people had recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 297,014 cases were detected so far including AJK 2305, Balochistan 12935, GB 2935, ICT 15689, KP 36340, Punjab 96983 and Sindh 129827.

Since the contagion clutched masses across the country around 6328 deaths were recorded. In Sindh 2415 deaths occurred where 6 died in hospital on September 2nd.

In Punjab 2205 people died and one individual died in hospital on 2nd September, inKP 1255 deaths took place. However, in ICT 175 deaths were recorded, in Balochistan 143 perished and 2 Died in hospital on September 2, in GB 71 individuals had died whereas the lowest deaths occurred in AJK which were 64 people died and one died in hospital on September 2nd.

After tireless strides since the first Coronavirus case reported in the country a total of 2,684,252 tests were conducted so far. Around 735 hospitals were equipped with COVID facilities with 1,054 patients admitted across the country.