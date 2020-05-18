Pakistan reports 903 deaths with 42, 125 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh, with 16, 377, left Punjab behind which reported 15, 346 cases followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 6,061 cases, Balochistan 2,692, Islamabad with 997, Gilgit-Balitstan with 540 cases and Islamabad with 112.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2020) The death toll reached to 903 after 42, 125 cases of Coronavirus across the county here on Monday.

The officials sources said that 11,922 people recovered from Coronavirus.

The death toll from coronavirus rose to 316,671 while more than 4.8 million confirmed cases reported across the world.

The United States the highest death toll of 90,978 followed by Britain with 34,636 and Italy with 31,908.

Over 1,858,170 people so far have recovered from the infection.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had said earlier that more than 500 ventilators were available in the its warehouse In a statement, the authority said the ventilators were preserved as strategic reserves and would be delivered to provinces according to their needs.

The authority also said sufficient ventilators were available in Sindh as per the needs of COVID-19 patients. It said it had delivered 20 BiPAP (bi-level positive airway pressure) ventilators, 1,030,163 masks, 32,392 N-95 masks, 203,840 KN-95 masks, 235,479 safety suits, 8,773 safety goggles, 242,792 gloves, 57,844 shoes,94,201 surgical caps,25,351 gowns,9,448 face shields, 4 PCR machines including an automatic machine, 123,832 testing kits, 55,000 VTM, 55,000 swab, 50,768 manual, 8,000 auto extraction kits, two bio safety cabinets for saving testing kits, 200 thermal guns, 30,000 bio tech tubes, 9,000 bio hazard bags,1,020 body bags and 25,000 sanitizer bottles to Sindh province.

The NDMA also provided assistance to all provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on behalf of the federation.