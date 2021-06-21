UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 907 New Cases Of Covid-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 34 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:16 AM

National Command and Operation Centre more than 30 people have died due to COVID-19 in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2021) As the situation of Coronavirus pandemic improves in the country, 30 more deaths reported during the last 24 hours.

According to National Command and Operation Centre, 907 positive cases were reported after 34,754 tests yesterday.

The positivity ratio remained two point six zero per cent.

The death toll in the country has now reached 22,007 and 893,148 patients stand recovered from the disease.

(More to Come)

