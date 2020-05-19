Pakistan reports 939 deaths after 43, 966 cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh reported 17, 241 cases of Coronavirus followed by Punjab with 15,976 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 6230, Balochistan with 2820 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 550, Islamabad with 1034 cases and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 115 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2020) The death toll reached to 939 after 43, 966 cases of Coronavirus across Pakistan here on Tuesday.

The officials sources said that total 12,489 patients recovered from the virus in different parts of the country.

Federal Cabinet would meet in Islamabad on Tuesday (today) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. It would discuss overall political and economic situation of the country. The meeting would also review the COVID-19 situation especially in the wake of ease of restrictions.

Earlier, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain stressed on the need of joint Research and Development among Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India on coronavirus to deal with the pandemic.

Talking to a tv, the minister said it was of the utmost importance to calculate the figures of herd immunity in our region which was the dangerous aspect of the virus due to non-availability of its data and research study.

Fawad Chaudhry said the prediction about the peak period of coronavirus from first to the third week of June was made by a committee of his ministry, headed by Dr Attaur Rehman and comprising seven top scientists.