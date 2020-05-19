UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports 939 Deaths After 43, 966 Cases Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:13 AM

Pakistan reports 939 deaths after 43, 966 cases of Coronavirus

Sindh reported 17, 241 cases of Coronavirus followed by Punjab with 15,976 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 6230,  Balochistan with 2820 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 550, Islamabad with 1034 cases and  Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 115 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2020) The death toll reached to 939 after 43, 966 cases of Coronavirus across Pakistan here on Tuesday.

Sindh reported 17, 241 cases of Coronavirus followed by Punjab with 15,976 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 6230, Balochistan with 2820 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 550, Islamabad with 1034 cases and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 115 cases.

The officials sources said that total 12,489 patients recovered from the virus in different parts of the country.

Federal Cabinet would meet in Islamabad on Tuesday (today) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. It would discuss overall political and economic situation of the country. The meeting would also review the COVID-19 situation especially in the wake of ease of restrictions.

Earlier, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain stressed on the need of joint Research and Development among Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India on coronavirus to deal with the pandemic.

Talking to a tv, the minister said it was of the utmost importance to calculate the figures of herd immunity in our region which was the dangerous aspect of the virus due to non-availability of its data and research study.

Fawad Chaudhry said the prediction about the peak period of coronavirus from first to the third week of June was made by a committee of his ministry, headed by Dr Attaur Rehman and comprising seven top scientists.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Bangladesh Punjab Sri Lanka Immunity Azad Jammu And Kashmir June TV From Cabinet Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 19, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes return of foreign nationals holding v ..

8 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.75m, death toll ..

9 hours ago

Determination, strong will lead to greater achieve ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Industrial City supports global humanitarian ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.