Pakistan reports  986 deaths with 45, 898 cases of Coronavirus

Sindh is at the top among all other provinces with 17, 944 cases of Coronavirus followed by Punjab with 16, 685 cases, Khyber PakhtunKhwa with 6554, Balochistan with 2885, Islamabad with 1138, Gilgit-Baltistan with 556 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 133 cases of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2020) The death tally reached to 986 after 45,898 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Wednesday.

The official sources said that 13, 189 people recovered from Coronavirus.

Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar said that the government was fully committed to support those who became jobless owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with ptv on Tuesday, she said the government wanted early resumption of employment and end of the ongoing crisis in the best interest of the country.

She also urged the masses to ensure their donations in Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund to cushion those who lost their jobs during the corona crisis.