Pakistan Reports Five Deaths, 543 New Cases Of Covid-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:47 PM

Pakistan reports five deaths, 543 new cases of Covid-19 during last 24 hours

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases surged to 312,806 in Pakistan while the death toll stands at 6,484.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2020) Pakistan reported five deaths and 543 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, the sources said on Thursday .

During the last 24 hours, 616 patients recovered taking the total number of recoveries to 297,497. Punjab reported 99,479 cases of Covid-19 with 2234 deaths, Sindh recorded 137,106 with 2495 deaths, KPK had 37,811 cases of Covid-19 and 1259 deaths, Balochistan had reported 15,281 confirmed cases while 145 patients died of the infection so far.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, there had been 3,787 Coronavirus with deaths of 88 patients while Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 2,731 cases with 72 deaths since the pandemic hit the country. Islamabad reported 16,611 cases in the capital city while 181 people have lost their lives.

