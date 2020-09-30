Pakistan reports five deaths, 747 new cases of Covid-19

(@fidahassanain)

The deaths and new cases have been recorded after 32,031 tests in different parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2020) Pakistan recorded five deaths and 747 new cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

The official figures showed that there were now 8,903 active cases in the country.

They showed that 32,031 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours out of which 747 new cases of Covid-19 appeared.

The figures said that 296,881 patients so far recovered from the disease.

The region-wise distribution of these Coronavirus cases was given as: Sindh 136,795, Punjab 99,378, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 37,776, Islamabad 16,581, Balochistan 15,257, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,778 and Azad Kashmir 2,698.

The five deaths due to Covid-19 happened at the moment when the Primary schools have been reopened today across the country.

Though, the primary schools have been reopened under strict Covid-19 SOPs, the parents of many children still believe that the government’s decision seems quite earlier.