Pakistan Reports Five Deaths And 7, 388 New Cases Of Covid-19 During Past 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 01:31 PM

Pakistan reports five deaths and 7, 388 new cases of Covid-19 during past 24 hours

The official sources say 799 new cases of coronavirus have surfaced in the country after the tests of 42,299 people during the last twenty-four hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2020) Pakistan recorded five deaths and 7, 388 new cases of Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The latest reports said that 799 new cases of coronavirus have surfaced in the country after the tests of 42,299 people during the last twenty-four hours. They said that there were now 7,388 active cases in Pakistan.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 134,845 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 98,686 in Punjab, 37,470 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,288 in Islamabad, 14,765 in Balochistan, 2,591 in Azad Kashmir and 3,572 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,471 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,229 in Punjab, 1,258 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 181 in Islamabad, 83 in GB and 70 in Azad Kashmir.

