Pakistan Reports Four Deaths, 665 New Cases Of Covid-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:28 PM

Pakistan reports four deaths, 665 new cases of Covid-19 during last 24 hours

The official sources show that there are now 5,936 active Coronavirus cases in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2020) Pakistan recorded four deaths and 665 new cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

The official sources said that there were now 5,936 active coronavirus cases in different parts of the country. However, there is significant improvement in recoveries and the official figures showed that as many as 290,760 patients were recovered from Covid-19 in the country.

The virus was found in only 213 people on August 30 – the lowest number officially reported on any day in Pakistan – but the trend of a decrease in the daily figures had reversed since then.

Earlier on June 14, the daily count had reached its maximum since the pandemic outbreak in the country when 6,825 people were diagnosed with the deadly virus.

As far as the region-wise distribution of the cases is concerned, Sindh continued to be the most affected province with the virus found in 132,591 people. Relevant figures for other provinces/regions are: Punjab 97,946, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 37,140, Islamabad 15,084, Balochistan 13,690, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,297 and Azad Kashmir 2,441.

