UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Reports Fourth Wild Polio Case

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Pakistan reports fourth wild polio case

In the fourth case this year, a 13-month-old boy has been paralysed by wild poliovirus in North Waziristan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :In the fourth case this year, a 13-month-old boy has been paralysed by wild poliovirus in North Waziristan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

According to health officials, the child had an onset of paralysis on May 5 in the town Mir Ali.

This is the third case reported from Mir Ali this year.

The case was confirmed by the Pakistan National Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health, Islamabad on May 23.

"Another child in North Waziristan has been paralyzed by wild poliovirus. This 13-month-old child will live with disabilities for the rest of his life because of a virus that is entirely preventable. This is a collective loss for Pakistan," said Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel.

"Over 99% of the world is now polio-free. Our children also deserve a life free from this incurable disease," he added.

The southern districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, namely North and South Waziristan, D.I.Khan, Bannu, Tank and Lakki Marwat are at highest risk of wild poliovirus.

Bannu also reported two positive environmental samples between April and May this year, confirming that ongoing wild poliovirus transmission was not limited to North Waziristan.

"All parents must realize the risk that wild polio continues to pose to children all over Pakistan.

Please ensure that your children are vaccinated in the ongoing nationwide campaign being conducted in all 156 districts of the country," the health minister added.

"Parents don't realize that every time they refuse vaccination or mark their child's finger without giving them the polio drops during polio campaigns, they are exposing their children to lifelong disabilities. There is a huge cost to this practice," said Federal Health Secretary Aamir Ashraf Khawaja.

According to preliminary investigations, the child had not received any dose of the Oral Polio Vaccine.

All children confirmed with wild polio this year belong to North Waziristan, where more cases are expected due to high refusal rates and instances of finger-marking without vaccination during campaigns.

The Pakistan Polio Programme has conducted emergency campaigns in the area, while children were administered the vaccine at all entry and exit points from southern KP to the rest of the province and across the border to Afghanistan to control the spread of the virus.

The nationwide immunisation campaign started on 23 May and will continue across the country till 27 May.

With the new case, the global count for wild polio in 2022 has reached five from the endemic countries, with one case reported from Afghanistan in February.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Bannu North Waziristan South Waziristan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Oral Lakki Marwat Tank February April May Border All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 137867 cusecs water

IRSA releases 137867 cusecs water

10 minutes ago
 Yasin Malik's imprisonment can't dampen Kashmiri s ..

Yasin Malik's imprisonment can't dampen Kashmiri spirit for freedom: DG ISPR

10 minutes ago
 SMBR directs expediting work on Dassu HPP, Kohista ..

SMBR directs expediting work on Dassu HPP, Kohistan

10 minutes ago
 Sindh's minister calls for construction of mini on ..

Sindh's minister calls for construction of mini on-grid solar power stations

10 minutes ago
 US Officials Visit Saudi Arabia to Discuss Oil Pro ..

US Officials Visit Saudi Arabia to Discuss Oil Production, Biden Trip to Region ..

10 minutes ago
 Strict action to be taken against encroachers of g ..

Strict action to be taken against encroachers of govt's lands: Sindh Minister

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.