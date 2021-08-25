Pakistan reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll in almost four months

(@fidahassanain)

National Command and Operation Centre shows that 141 people died while 4199 new positive cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2021) Pakistan recoded highest daily Coronavirus death toll in nearly four months after 141 people lost their lives due to the virus during last 24 hours.

The figures shared by National Command and Operation Centre showed that 4199 new positive cases of the infection were reported in the country in a single day.

The Data showed that 61,410 tests were conducted while the positivity ratio remained six point eight three percent. The death toll from the pandemic has risen to 25220.

Earlier, a Reuters had reported that COVID-19 infections were decreasing in Pakistan, with 3,765 new infections reported on average each day.

That’s 64% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 594,775 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 73 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

Pakistan administered at least 47,802,106 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 10.7% of the country’s population.