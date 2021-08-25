UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Death Toll In Almost Four Months

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 11:28 AM

Pakistan reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll in almost four months

National Command and Operation Centre shows that 141 people died while 4199 new positive cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2021) Pakistan recoded highest daily Coronavirus death toll in nearly four months after 141 people lost their lives due to the virus during last 24 hours.

The figures shared by National Command and Operation Centre showed that 4199 new positive cases of the infection were reported in the country in a single day.

The Data showed that 61,410 tests were conducted while the positivity ratio remained six point eight three percent. The death toll from the pandemic has risen to 25220.

Earlier, a Reuters had reported that COVID-19 infections were decreasing in Pakistan, with 3,765 new infections reported on average each day.

That’s 64% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 594,775 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 73 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

Pakistan administered at least 47,802,106 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 10.7% of the country’s population.

Related Topics

Pakistan June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 213.07 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 213.07 million

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th August 2021

3 hours ago
 Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Que ..

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Quetta

11 hours ago
 BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism ..

BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism Action Plan

11 hours ago
 Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.