UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports Less Than 2,000 Covid-19 Cases For The First Time In Last Three Weeks

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 11:45 AM

Pakistan reports less than 2,000 Covid-19 cases for the first time in last three weeks

Coronavirus has claimed 71 more lives and affected 1,771, people in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2021) Pakistan reported 71 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official statistics showed that 1, 771 cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

The reported figures are less than 2000 cases for the first time for almost a month.

According to the latest statistics issued by National Command and Operation Centre, 47,633 tests were carried out during this period showing positivity ratio of 3.7 percent.

The tally of deaths in the country now stands 20,850.

Related Topics

Pakistan Same Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM likely to visit Ziarat today

15 minutes ago

Local Press: New drug to boost fight against virus ..

1 hour ago

India reports 127,510 new COVID-19 infections, 2,7 ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Liquid assets up to AED486.58 bn in Q1&#039;21:Cen ..

10 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for all regional, internatio ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.