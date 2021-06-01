Pakistan reports less than 2,000 Covid-19 cases for the first time in last three weeks

(@fidahassanain)

Coronavirus has claimed 71 more lives and affected 1,771, people in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2021) Pakistan reported 71 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official statistics showed that 1, 771 cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

The reported figures are less than 2000 cases for the first time for almost a month.

According to the latest statistics issued by National Command and Operation Centre, 47,633 tests were carried out during this period showing positivity ratio of 3.7 percent.

The tally of deaths in the country now stands 20,850.