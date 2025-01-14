Pakistan Reports New Polio Case
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2025 | 06:56 PM
The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the detection of new wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case in the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the detection of new wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case in the country.
The lab confirmed one polio case from a male child from Jacobabad. The onset of this case was on December 27, 2024.
Jacobabad has now reported five polio cases in 2024.
Pakistan has been responding to an intense resurgence of WPV1 with 71 cases reported in 2024. Of these, 27 are from Balochistan, 21 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 21 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.
Polio is a paralyzing disease that has no cure. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five is essential to provide children high immunity against this terrible disease.
The Pakistan Polio Program conducts multiple mass vaccination drives in a year, bringing the vaccine to children at their doorsteps, while the Expanded Program on Immunization provides vaccinations against 12 childhood disease free of charge at health facilities.
The year’s first Polio vaccination campaign is scheduled to be conducted nationwide from February 3 - 9, 2025.
It is crucial for parents to ensure vaccination for all their children under the age of five to keep them protected.
Recent Stories
Azerbaijan ambassador stresses need to enhance trade ties between both countries
GE Vernova expands in SAIF Zone
Drug peddler convicted
Ambassador Sami presents credentials to Polish President in illustrious ceremony
MDA intensifies anti-encroachment operations
Shafqat Shah commends security forces for successful anti-terror operations
Drug peddler held
Pakistan reports new polio case
Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan vows to address media indust ..
Gold prices dip by Rs1,400 per tola
Secy vists Central Library
Police sweep areas ahead of Pak-West Indies test
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug peddler convicted6 minutes ago
-
MDA intensifies anti-encroachment operations6 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah commends security forces for successful anti-terror operations6 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports new polio case3 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan vows to address media industry challenges3 minutes ago
-
Secy vists Central Library3 minutes ago
-
Police sweep areas ahead of Pak-West Indies test3 minutes ago
-
Committee reviews implementation of Anti-Rape Act3 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan stresses achieving revenue targets for FY 2024-2 ..3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt committed to timely completion of development projects: Minister Nasir3 minutes ago
-
Punjab governor has no work, so he keeps creating distractions: Azma1 hour ago