Open Menu

Pakistan Reports New WPV1 Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Pakistan reports new WPV1 case

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the detection of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in a male child from Karachi East

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the detection of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in a male child from Karachi East.

This brings the total number of polio cases in the country to 70 in 2024. The onset of this case was on December 21, 2024.

Karachi East has now reported 2 polio cases in 2024.

Pakistan has been responding to an intense resurgence of WPV1 with 70 cases reported in 2024. Of these, 27 are from Balochistan, 21 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

Polio is a paralyzing disease that has no cure.

Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five is essential to provide children high immunity against this terrible disease.

The Pakistan Polio Program conducts multiple mass vaccination drives in a year, bringing the vaccine to children at their doorsteps, while the Expanded Program on Immunization provides vaccinations against 12 childhood disease free of charge at health facilities.

The year’s first Polio vaccination campaign is scheduled to be conducted nationwide from February 3- 9, 2025.

It is crucial for parents to ensure vaccination for all their children under the age of five to keep them protected.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Punjab Immunity Cure Oral Male February December All From

Recent Stories

Global stock markets mixed tracking US rates outlo ..

Global stock markets mixed tracking US rates outlook

2 minutes ago
 President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Or ..

President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Order of Antonio José de Irisar ..

16 minutes ago
 Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche

Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche

7 minutes ago
 President of Cyprus receives Abdullah bin Zayed to ..

President of Cyprus receives Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss bilateral relations, ..

31 minutes ago
 DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and ..

DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and lease holders

7 minutes ago
 ICCI delegation visits RCCI to congratulate newly ..

ICCI delegation visits RCCI to congratulate newly elected body

7 minutes ago
PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to ..

PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Politic ..

7 minutes ago
 UoC set to host its first convocation in February

UoC set to host its first convocation in February

7 minutes ago
 FBR issues clarification on monitoring of transit, ..

FBR issues clarification on monitoring of transit, shipment Cargo

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime coope ..

Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime cooperation

17 minutes ago
 Top names vying for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champio ..

Top names vying for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

46 minutes ago
 Aldar issues $1bn hybrid notes to optimise capital ..

Aldar issues $1bn hybrid notes to optimise capital structure amid rapid growth

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan