Pakistan Reports New WPV1 Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 11:30 PM
The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the detection of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in a male child from Karachi East
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the detection of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in a male child from Karachi East.
This brings the total number of polio cases in the country to 70 in 2024. The onset of this case was on December 21, 2024.
Karachi East has now reported 2 polio cases in 2024.
Pakistan has been responding to an intense resurgence of WPV1 with 70 cases reported in 2024. Of these, 27 are from Balochistan, 21 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.
Polio is a paralyzing disease that has no cure.
Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five is essential to provide children high immunity against this terrible disease.
The Pakistan Polio Program conducts multiple mass vaccination drives in a year, bringing the vaccine to children at their doorsteps, while the Expanded Program on Immunization provides vaccinations against 12 childhood disease free of charge at health facilities.
The year’s first Polio vaccination campaign is scheduled to be conducted nationwide from February 3- 9, 2025.
It is crucial for parents to ensure vaccination for all their children under the age of five to keep them protected.
