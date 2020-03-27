UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports Nine Deaths After Tally Of Coronavirus Cases Reach To 1238

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:22 AM

Sindh and Punjab have major coronavirus patients with 429 and 411 cases respectively.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2020) Pakistan on Thursday reported nine deaths while the tally of confirmed cases of coronavirus reached to 1238, with Sindh having 429 cases, Punjab with 411 cases, Balochistan 131, KP with 147, Gilgit-Baltistan with 91, Islamabad with 25 cases and Azad Jammu & Kashmir with one case.

Punjab and Sindh government have introduced complete shutdown to control spread of Coronavirus. Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber PakhtoonKhawa governemtn also announced lockdowns against the virus.

The citizens are forced to live at their homes and isolate themselves from gathering and meeting people to keep themselves safe from Coronavirus.

However, World Health Organization says that these lockdowns are not sufficient in fight against Coronavirus.

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “ To slow the spread of #COVID19, many countries introduced "lockdown" measures. But on their own, these measures will not extinguish epidemics. We call on all countries to use this time to attack the #coronavirus. You've created a 2nd window of opportunity,”.

Salman Bin Abdul Aziz also wrote: “ As the world confronts the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges to healthcare systems and the global economy, we convene this extraordinary G20 summit to unite efforts towards a global response.,”.

