Pakistan reports nine deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours

NCOC has expressed serious concerns over increase of Covid-19 cases and asked people strictly follow SOPs to curb spread of the virus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2020) Pakistan recorded nine more deaths due to Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

The sources said that 583 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced in the country.

According to the latest statistics, the numbers of patients recovered from the virus reached 302,375 while there were total 8,015 active cases in the country.

Sindh with 139195 cases of Covid-19 was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 100272, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 38, 175 cases, Balochistan with 15, 460, Islamabad with 17,009, Gilgit-Baltistan with 3886 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 2937 cases.

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) expressed concerns over increase in cases of novel coronavirus in Pakistan and urged masses to follow precautionary measures.

According to details, NCOC held an important meeting on situation of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The meeting was informed that public gathering, restaurants and wedding halls are major reason for spread of the deadly virus as Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being largely ignored; however over all situation of Pakistan remains stable.

The NCOC meeting also discussed a comprehensive strategy to deal with a possible second wave of coronavirus and decided to consult all stakeholders, after which a new strategy will be implemented in the next few days.

On the occasion, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that public health is of paramount importance and national achievements against COVID would not be allowed to go in vain.

Medical experts also briefed the meeting on a possible second wave of the virus in the world and the region, stating that there were 239 deaths from the disease in one day in Iran and the number of deaths in India has exceeded 100,000 in India.