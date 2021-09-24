Pakistan reports no polio case in the last eight months: Faisal Sultan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Dr. Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the National Health Services, said on Friday that the country has been able to significantly reduce the number of polio cases as no new polio cases have been reported in the last eight months.

Talking to the ptv news channel, he said in the third nationwide polio campaign, more than 40 million children under the age of five were vaccinated against polio with an additional dose of Vitamin A capsule.

He said that about 39.4 million children from different parts of the country including Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, KPK, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad have been vaccinated.

He urged the people to refrain from negative conspiracies against polio vaccines and propaganda on social media.

"The current anti-polio drive is essential for the eradication of polio, as Pakistan has the potential to become a polio-free country," he added.