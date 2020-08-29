UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports One Death, 319 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Past 24 Hours

Sat 29th August 2020 | 12:21 PM

Pakistan reports one death, 319 new cases of Coronavirus in past 24 hours

Radio Pakistan reports  280,340 patients have been recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan while the latest statistics  has shown that there are now 8,748 active Coronavirus cases throughout the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2020) Pakistan recorded significant decline in Covid-19 as only one person died and 319 new cases emerged during last 24 hours on Saturday.

The reports said that 22, 434 Coronavirus tests were carried out over the last 24 hours.

The reports said that 22, 434 Coronavirus tests were carried out over the last 24 hours.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized on strictly following Standard Operating Procedures, including use of mask, during Muharram to avoid spread of coronavirus.

Chairing a meeting of National Coordination Committee on COVID-19 in Islamabad on Friday, he said effective coordination and comprehensive strategy helped in the success against coronavirus.

He, however, said the threat is still there for which cooperation of the entire nation is needed. He appreciated the Ulema and religious leaders for their cooperation in fight against COVID-19 pandemic during Moharram and thanked them for their gestures.

During the meeting a detailed briefing was given about various steps to stop spread of Coronavirus during Moharram, restoration of educational activities in schools, implementation on testing, tracking, and quarantine strategy, testing plan for various sectors, especially tourism and aviation and micro and smart lockdown strategy.

The meeting was informed that a significant reduction in corona positive cases has been recorded due to effective measures taken by the government.

Regarding restoring educational activities in schools, the Prime Minister directed to finalize all arrangements in consultation with provincial governments, schools' administration and other relevant people, so that a final decision can be taken in the meeting being held on 7th of next month for restoration of educational activities in schools.

The meeting also decided to review health protocols regarding domestic air travel in view of improved Corona situation in the country.

Federal Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants, Chairman NDMA, and other senior officers attended the meeting, while AJK Prime Minister and provincial chief ministers participated in the discussion via video link.

