UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports Record 4,688 Cases Of Coronavirus In Single Day

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:42 AM

Pakistan reports record 4,688 cases of Coronavirus in single day

The death toll has reached to 1,770 after 82 people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2020) As many as 4, 688 new cases of Coronavirus emerged during the last 24 hours, taking total tally to 85, 264 across the country here on Thursday.

The official sources said the death toll reached to 1,770, with 82 people who lost their succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours.

As many as 28,930 patients recovered from the disease while the country was still witnessing a consistent rise in the COVID-19 cases.

According to the details, 21 percent of the cases had foreign travel history while 79 percent of the cases were reported to be locally transmitted.

Sindh is at the top among all other provinces 32, 910 cases of Coronavirus followed by Punjab with 31,104, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 11,373, Balochistan with 5, 224, Islamabad with 3544, Gilgit-Baltistan with 824 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 285 cases of Coronavirus.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar has said an effective media campaign is being launched across the country to create awareness and to educate the masses for voluntary compliance of SOPs.

Chairing the meeting of National Command and Operation Centre, Asad Umar said there should be a clear message conveyed to the masses that the government is going to spearhead stringent actions to ensure social distancing and compliance of safety guidelines in public places and high risk areas.

He said administrative actions would be initiated across the country against the violators of standard operating procedure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Asad Umar said the National Coordination Committee (NCC) is fully supporting the provinces to ensure strict compliance of safety guidelines.

Related Topics

Islamabad Asad Umar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

South Korean prosecutors seek arrest warrant for S ..

16 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance reaffirms continued suppor ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 June 2020

2 hours ago

Middle East Quartet to Have Teleconference on Thur ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Press: We have to be more vigilant as normalit ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: Desert agriculture will be a driver o ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.