Pakistan reports record 4,688 cases of Coronavirus in single day

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2020) As many as 4, 688 new cases of Coronavirus emerged during the last 24 hours, taking total tally to 85, 264 across the country here on Thursday.

The official sources said the death toll reached to 1,770, with 82 people who lost their succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours.

As many as 28,930 patients recovered from the disease while the country was still witnessing a consistent rise in the COVID-19 cases.

According to the details, 21 percent of the cases had foreign travel history while 79 percent of the cases were reported to be locally transmitted.

Sindh is at the top among all other provinces 32, 910 cases of Coronavirus followed by Punjab with 31,104, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 11,373, Balochistan with 5, 224, Islamabad with 3544, Gilgit-Baltistan with 824 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 285 cases of Coronavirus.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar has said an effective media campaign is being launched across the country to create awareness and to educate the masses for voluntary compliance of SOPs.

Chairing the meeting of National Command and Operation Centre, Asad Umar said there should be a clear message conveyed to the masses that the government is going to spearhead stringent actions to ensure social distancing and compliance of safety guidelines in public places and high risk areas.

He said administrative actions would be initiated across the country against the violators of standard operating procedure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Asad Umar said the National Coordination Committee (NCC) is fully supporting the provinces to ensure strict compliance of safety guidelines.