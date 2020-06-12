Pakistan Reports Record High of Over 6,000 New Coronavirus Cases Per One Day

Health authorities in Pakistan have detected 6,397 new confirmed coronavirus infection cases over the past day, the biggest daily increment so far, the Pakistani Health Minister said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Health authorities in Pakistan have detected 6,397 new confirmed coronavirus infection cases over the past day, the biggest daily increment so far, the Pakistani Health Minister said on Friday.

The cumulative toll in Pakistan has now reached 125,933 COVID-19 cases, according to the ministry's report.

The number of coronavirus-related death has grown by 107 over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 2,463 fatalities, the ministry said.

Total recoveries since the epidemic's onset in Pakistan now count 40,247, as stated in the report.