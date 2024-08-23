Pakistan reports second case of Monkeypox

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed that second case of Monkeypox has been reported in Pakistan.

According to spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, the patient came from the Gulf countries with symptoms.

He added that the Health Desk at Peshawar Airport transferred the patient to hospital timely whose Mpox test was reported positive.

The spokesperson said that the Ministry of Health is ensuring continuous monitoring of the situation.

National Coordinator for Health Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said that an effective system of screening and surveillance system was functional at all airports.

He added border health staff were working diligently at airports and entry points.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said that the government was ensuring serious measures to keep people safe from epidemics.