Open Menu

Pakistan Reports Second Case Of Monkeypox

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Pakistan reports second case of Monkeypox

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed that second case of Monkeypox has been reported in Pakistan.

According to spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, the patient came from the Gulf countries with symptoms.

He added that the Health Desk at Peshawar Airport transferred the patient to hospital timely whose Mpox test was reported positive.

The spokesperson said that the Ministry of Health is ensuring continuous monitoring of the situation.

National Coordinator for Health Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said that an effective system of screening and surveillance system was functional at all airports.

He added border health staff were working diligently at airports and entry points.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said that the government was ensuring serious measures to keep people safe from epidemics.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Border All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

3 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

3 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

4 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

3 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

3 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

3 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

3 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

3 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan