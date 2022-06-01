Pakistan reports seventh wild polio case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :A seven-month-old girl was confirmed to be paralyzed by wild polio on Wednesday.

According to health officials, this is the seventh wild polio case in Pakistan this year and the sixth in Mir Ali, North Waziristan. The child had an onset of paralysis on May 2.

"The outbreak in North Waziristan appears to be following the same pattern as that witnessed in 2014 and 2019 when there was a surge in cases in the same area. We are working tirelessly to ensure that we break this pattern," said Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel.

The southern districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, namely North and South Waziristan, DI Khan, Bannu, Tank and Lakki Marwat, are at highest risk of wild polio virus.

Bannu also reported two positive environmental samples between April and May this year, confirming that ongoing wild polio virus transmission is not limited to North Waziristan.

"These cases are happening in the same part of the country but parents and caregivers around Pakistan must remain extremely vigilant and give their children repeated doses of the polio vaccine," added Qadir Patel.

According to preliminary investigations, the child had been paralyzed in both lower limbs and left arm.

"We are administering the polio vaccine to children up to the age of 10 at all entry and exit points from southern KP to stop the spread of the virus," said National Emergency Operations Coordinator Dr. Shahzad Baig.

All children confirmed with wild polio this year belong to North Waziristan, where more cases are expected due to high refusal rates and instances of finger-marking without vaccination during campaigns.

With this new case, the global count for wild polio in 2022 has reached eight from the endemic countries, with one case reported from Afghanistan in January.