UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports Six Deaths, 467 New Cases Of Covid-19 During Past 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 12:33 PM

Pakistan reports six deaths, 467 new cases of Covid-19 during past 24 hours

Prime Minister has warned that winter season is approaching and the people must wear masks to control spread of Covid-19.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2020) Pakistan recorded six deaths and 467 new cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

The sources said that total 28, 280 people were tested in different parts of the country out of which 467 new cases of Covid-19 surfaced.

They said that they were now 8,588 active cases in the country.

According to latest reports, the authorities were planning to impose smart lockdown again in different areas after the cases of Covid-19 once again increased.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned the public that the winter season was coming and the people must wear masks to control spread of Covid-19 in the country.

He stated that wearing masks could save the people from this virus which shut down the whole world.

On other hand, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that winter spike could be avoided with standard operating procedures compliance.

He was chairing a meeting of National Command and Operation Centre in Islamabad on Monday. Asad Umar said that monitoring of disease prevalence and containment measures were equally important.

He said that wearing of masks was the key to control spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

He noted that marriage halls and restaurants are turning into major centers for disease spread.

The NCOC appreciated education sector for their efforts in adherence to follow health guidelines and protocols.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister World Asad Umar Education Marriage From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kohat police foil drug smuggling bid

1 minute ago

Anti-smog operation: Traditional style kilns to be ..

1 minute ago

G20 Tourism Ministers to Discuss Recovery of Globa ..

1 minute ago

Preparedness, Early Response Helped Asia Pacific t ..

2 minutes ago

PM expresses displeasure over treason case against ..

20 minutes ago

Qatar Negotiating With Drug Companies to Purchase ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.