Pakistan reports two deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2022) Pakistan reported two deaths and 630 positive cases of coronavirus surfaced in the country during the last twenty-four hours.

Taking to Twitter, National Command and Operation Centre informed that 44,198 tests were conducted during the said period, and the positivity ratio remained 1.42 percent.

It said that 641 patients are in critical care.