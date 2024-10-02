Pakistan reports two new polio cases

Two more children have been paralyzed by wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Two more children have been paralyzed by wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in Pakistan.

According to the Regional Reference Laboratory at the National Institute of Health, a female child from Zhob district of Balochistan and a male child from Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have been affected, taking the number of total cases in 2024 to 28.

This is the second case from Zhob, where a child was affected by polio earlier in July, and the first case from Tank.

The virus has been found in sewage samples from both districts previously, indicating continued polio transmission and risk to children’s health.