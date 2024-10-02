Pakistan Reports Two New Polio Cases
Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 11:44 PM
Two more children have been paralyzed by wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Two more children have been paralyzed by wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in Pakistan.
According to the Regional Reference Laboratory at the National Institute of Health, a female child from Zhob district of Balochistan and a male child from Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have been affected, taking the number of total cases in 2024 to 28.
This is the second case from Zhob, where a child was affected by polio earlier in July, and the first case from Tank.
The virus has been found in sewage samples from both districts previously, indicating continued polio transmission and risk to children’s health.
Recent Stories
International Day of Non-Violence observed
Eight Israel soldiers dead as Hezbollah claims to repel incursion
Scientists unlock secret of 'Girl With Pearl Earring'
'Sickening cycle of escalation' in Mideast must stop, UN chief says
Blasts, shooting around Israeli embassies in Nordic capitals
Discussion being made with political party leader for constitutional amendment: ..
Avoiding dengue requires collective effort leaving jurisdiction issue aside: Com ..
Gov’t paves path for economic development: Federal Minister for Maritime Affai ..
150 FDE Schools started AI, Computer Classes
Dr Zakir Naik arrives in Karachi, accorded warm welcome at Governor House
LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May-9 violence case
3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International Day of Non-Violence observed2 minutes ago
-
Discussion being made with political party leader for constitutional amendment: Senator33 seconds ago
-
Avoiding dengue requires collective effort leaving jurisdiction issue aside: Commissioner34 seconds ago
-
Gov’t paves path for economic development: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shei ..6 minutes ago
-
150 FDE Schools started AI, Computer Classes6 minutes ago
-
Dr Zakir Naik arrives in Karachi, accorded warm welcome at Governor House37 seconds ago
-
LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May-9 violence case1 hour ago
-
3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang1 hour ago
-
Experts demand effective planning for Astola Island navigating marine conservation1 hour ago
-
Malik criticizes PTI for disrupting economic activity in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Mayor Karachi1 hour ago
-
Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel prices reduction: Azma Bokhari1 hour ago