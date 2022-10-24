UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Requests Kenya For Conducting An Inquiry Into Arshad Sharif's Murder: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Pakistan requests Kenya for conducting an inquiry into Arshad Sharif's murder: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan had requested the government of Kenya to conduct the inquiry into the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif

Speaking in the National Assembly, the minister said that the request was made during a telephonic conversation with the President of Kenya by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hoped that the investigation would be completed soon.

Strongly condemning the killing of Arshad Sharif, he said that the whole nation was in a state of shock and also condemning the tragic incident.

He said the Embassy of Pakistan in Kenya was pursuing the matter since last night and also informed the family of Arshad Sharif.

He said that the Acting Foreign Secretary of Pakistan would also talk with the official of the government of Kenya.

Bilawal Bhutto also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif saying it was an irreparable loss to the journalists' community of Pakistan.

He welcomed the two newly elected members of the National Assembly, Ali Musa Gillani and Hakeem Baloch from Multan and Malir respectively.

Bilawal Bhutto also felicitated the Hindu community all over the world and especially in Pakistan on 'Diwali'.

The minister said that the nation was well aware of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan's role he had played with the fate of the country in the name of change.

"Due to the day and night work of the Prime Minister and the finance team, we saved Pakistan's economy from default. I hoped that newly elected members will work together to serve the people," he said.

