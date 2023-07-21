Open Menu

Pakistan Requests US To Arrange Pre-inspection Facility At Karachi Port

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 21, 2023 | 11:27 AM

Senator Irfan Siddiqui while addressing the gathering congratulates Ambassador Masood Khan on ‘Mango diplomacy’ saying it is one of the effective tools to bringing the two countries closer to each other.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Masood Khan says Pakistan has requested the United States to arrange pre-inspection facility at Karachi Port enabling the country to export mangoes to various parts of the United States in bigger quantities.

Addressing the annual reception and Mango Festival hosted by him at Pakistan's Embassy in Washington DC, the Ambassador expressed the hope that the process would be expedited by the concerned US authorities.

The participants expressed the hope that the two countries would be able to overcome hurdles in way of export of Pakistani mangoes so that the unique taste, sweetness and aroma of Pakistani mangoes is available across the United States.

Chairman House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul said the United States has important security arrangements with Pakistan but through trade and economic investments in Pakistan, the two countries would become closer partners and bring peace to our nations.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui while addressing the gathering congratulated Ambassador Masood Khan on ‘Mango diplomacy’ saying it is one of the effective tools to bringing the two countries closer to each other.

