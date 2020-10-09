Pakistan Requires Proof Of Negative RT-PCR Test From All Passengers
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 08:52 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan High Commission (PHC) in London on Friday clarified that the government of Pakistan required to provide proof of negative RT-PCR test, conducted not more than 96 hours from the commencement of travel from all passengers.
"We have seen reports about the requirement of some particular Lab for COVID-19 RT-PCR test for travel to Pakistan, a statement issued by the PHC said.
In this regards, the statement further clarified that the RT-PCR test from NHS or any private laboratory would be acceptable to the government of Pakistan.