Pakistan Rescue Team Completes Asia Pacific Regional IERE 2021

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Rescue Team has successfully completed Asia pacific regional International Earthquake Response Exercise (IERE) 2021, hosted by China from Nov 24 to 26, 2021.

The IERE 2021 was virtual table top earthquake response simulation exercise in which United Nations INSARAG certified urban search and rescue teams and noncertified teams from Asia pacific region including Pakistan rescue team participated.

In Pakistan, Emergency Services academy hosted IERE 2021 for urban search and rescue (USAR), teams of Pakistan including Emergency Services Academy, Pakistan Army, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) being the first United Nations INSARAG certified team of Pakistan and South Asia.

The members from National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Pakistan and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and State Disaster Management Authority Azad Jammu & Kashmir also participated in the exercise.

DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer appreciated the effort of National Earthquake Response Support Service (NERSS) China for organising virtual exercise to ensure an integrated and coordinated response from international USAR Teams.

He said in situation of COVID-19, IERE China 2021 remained a great experience and revision of international guidelines.

