Open Menu

Pakistan Reserves Right To Act In Self-defence: PM Tells US Secretary Of State

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Pakistan reserves right to act in self-defence: PM tells US Secretary of State

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday received a telephone call from U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio and discussed prevailing situation in the region.

During the call, the prime minister conveyed Pakistan's strong condemnation of India's missile and drone strikes that had led to the death of 31 civilians, injured 57 others and damaged civilian infrastructures, according to a press statement issued by the PM House Press Wing.

India’s attacks had violated Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while gravely jeopardizing peace and stability in the South Asia region, he added.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's firm resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

He noted that the people of Pakistan were outraged by India's unprovoked acts of war, and stressed that Pakistan reserved the right to act in self-defense, in accordance with Article-51 of the UN Charter.

He also appreciated President Trump’s concern over the current security situation in South Asia.

Secretary Rubio noted that the U.S. was closely following the situation in the South Asia as it was committed to promoting peace and stability in the region.

To this end, he emphasized upon the need for both Pakistan and India to work closely to de-escalate the situation. Both sides agreed to remain in touch.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

11 hours ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

20 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

20 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

20 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

20 hours ago
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

20 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

20 hours ago
 National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

20 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

20 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

20 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan