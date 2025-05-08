Pakistan Reserves Right To Act In Self-defence: PM Tells US Secretary Of State
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday received a telephone call from U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio and discussed prevailing situation in the region.
During the call, the prime minister conveyed Pakistan's strong condemnation of India's missile and drone strikes that had led to the death of 31 civilians, injured 57 others and damaged civilian infrastructures, according to a press statement issued by the PM House Press Wing.
India’s attacks had violated Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while gravely jeopardizing peace and stability in the South Asia region, he added.
The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's firm resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.
He noted that the people of Pakistan were outraged by India's unprovoked acts of war, and stressed that Pakistan reserved the right to act in self-defense, in accordance with Article-51 of the UN Charter.
He also appreciated President Trump’s concern over the current security situation in South Asia.
Secretary Rubio noted that the U.S. was closely following the situation in the South Asia as it was committed to promoting peace and stability in the region.
To this end, he emphasized upon the need for both Pakistan and India to work closely to de-escalate the situation. Both sides agreed to remain in touch.
