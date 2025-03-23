Pakistan resolution Day celebrated in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Like the entire country, the Hyderabad District Administration organized a simple but impressive ceremony on the occasion of Pakistan Day at the Circuit House Hyderabad.

Under the leadership of Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Gada Hussain Soomro, the national flag was hoisted in the lawn of the Circuit House Hyderabad and special prayers were offered for the prosperity of the country and the nation, while a smartly tuned police contingent also presented a salute on the occasion.

Additional Deputy Commissioner -II Saba, Assistant Commissioner Taluka City Babar Saleh Rahpoto and other relevant department officers also participated on the occasion.