Pakistan Resolution Day celebrated with national zeal in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Pakistan Resolution Day was celebrated in Faisalabad with great patriotic enthusiasm as the district administration organised a grand ceremony to mark this day in greater national interest.

The main event was organised in DC Complex where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir flanked by MPA Uzma Raja, PML-N leaders Hajji Akram Ansari, Faqeer Hussain Dogar, Raja Daniyal and City Police officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar unfurled the national flag.

Senior officials including ADC (G) Captain (retired) Tayyab Sami, SSP Operations Madam Ammara Shirazi and Admin Officer Riaz Hussain Anjum were also present on the occasion in addition to the students of various educational institutes, members of civil society and officials of district government.

Active contingents of Rescue 1122 and Civil Defense presented a salute while special prayers were offered for national security and progress.

The flowers were also showered as a tribute to the martyrs.

Speaking at the flag-hoisting ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir paid homage to sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan Movement.

He said that March 23 serves as a reminder of the historic objectives of Pakistan’s creation. He urged the young generation to dedicate their skills and efforts to the national progress by following the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

MPA Uzma Raja highlighted the importance of unity, faith and discipline and said that that these virtues played a pivotal role in achieving the national goals.

CPO Bilal Umar termed Pakistan as a divine blessing and said that March 23 marked the beginning of an unwavering struggle for independence of the Muslims of subcontinent.