UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Resolution Day Observes In Larkana Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 10:11 PM

Pakistan Resolution Day observes in Larkana Division

Pakistan Resolution Day was celebrated on Thursday, throughout Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore - Kandhkot districts of Larkana division with national spirit and a renewed pledge to safeguard freedom and to make Pakistan a prosperous welfare state

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Resolution Day was celebrated on Thursday, throughout Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore - Kandhkot districts of Larkana division with national spirit and a renewed pledge to safeguard freedom and to make Pakistan a prosperous welfare state.

The day began with special prayers in all the places of worship for the integrity of the country. Prayers were also offered for the success of the struggle of Kashmiris for the right of self-determination.

In the evening, illumination was arranged at the government and private buildings, National Flag were also hoisted on public and private buildings throughout the five districts.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at a number of places in all the District Headquarters and the hoisting of the National Flag was performed by the Deputy Commissioners, District Officers (DOs) and officials of the Municipal Administrations.

Political and social organizations organized seminars and symposiums in different parts of the Larkana region where the speakers highlighted the importance of the historic resolution passed in Lahore by All India Muslim League on March 23, 1940 that led the creation of Pakistan in 1947.

The education Department arranged quiz and speech competitions at all big schools where the children highlighted the struggle of independence and the life of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari performed the National Flag hoisting ceremony followed by playing the National Anthem in a chorus and the smartly dressed Larkana Police contingent and police band presented the salute by playing the national anthem.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Resolution Police Education Larkana Independence Jacobabad Shikarpur Kashmore Kandhkot March Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

World Athletics Council Reinstates Membership of R ..

World Athletics Council Reinstates Membership of Russian Athletics Federation

3 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh awarded Tamgha-i-imtiaz for public ..

Governor Sindh awarded Tamgha-i-imtiaz for public service

3 minutes ago
 First Demonstration Against Pension Reform Since A ..

First Demonstration Against Pension Reform Since Adoption Taking Place in Paris

50 seconds ago
 SSP Amjad Shaikh receives 'Tamgha e Shujat'

SSP Amjad Shaikh receives 'Tamgha e Shujat'

51 seconds ago
 Health Minister inspects free flour distribution i ..

Health Minister inspects free flour distribution in Kasur

52 seconds ago
 US Supporting Ukraine to Protect System That Has P ..

US Supporting Ukraine to Protect System That Has Prevented Great Power Wars - Mi ..

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.