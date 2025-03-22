Pakistan Resolution Day seminar held at SALU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) A one-day seminar was organized by the Department of Political Science at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) in Khairpur on Saturday to commemorate Pakistan Resolution Day. The event aimed to reaffirm commitment to making Pakistan a prosperous, progressive, and united nation.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Yousuf Khushk chaired the seminar, emphasizing that the Pakistan Resolution was a turning point in the history of Muslims in the subcontinent. He highlighted Pakistan's cultural richness, with 76 languages and cultures reflecting the country's strength in unity through diversity.

Dr. Khushk appealed to the youth to become active agents of progress, urging them to engage in nation-building activities. He also stressed the importance of social audit, encouraging citizens to reflect on their individual role in the country's development.

Other prominent speakers, including Professor Dr. Imdad Hussain Sahito and Professor Dr. Amir Ali Chandio, shed light on Pakistan's ideological journey and the responsibility of the new generation. The seminar concluded with a call to reflection and action, emphasizing unity, responsibility, and continued efforts for national development.