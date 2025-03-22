Open Menu

Pakistan Resolution Day Seminar Held At SALU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan Resolution Day seminar held at SALU

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) A one-day seminar was organized by the Department of Political Science at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) in Khairpur on Saturday to commemorate Pakistan Resolution Day. The event aimed to reaffirm commitment to making Pakistan a prosperous, progressive, and united nation.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Yousuf Khushk chaired the seminar, emphasizing that the Pakistan Resolution was a turning point in the history of Muslims in the subcontinent. He highlighted Pakistan's cultural richness, with 76 languages and cultures reflecting the country's strength in unity through diversity.

Dr. Khushk appealed to the youth to become active agents of progress, urging them to engage in nation-building activities. He also stressed the importance of social audit, encouraging citizens to reflect on their individual role in the country's development.

Other prominent speakers, including Professor Dr. Imdad Hussain Sahito and Professor Dr. Amir Ali Chandio, shed light on Pakistan's ideological journey and the responsibility of the new generation. The seminar concluded with a call to reflection and action, emphasizing unity, responsibility, and continued efforts for national development.

Recent Stories

Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE nation ..

Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak

12 minutes ago
 Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused o ..

Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver

15 minutes ago
 Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling ..

Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!

27 minutes ago
 Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Pade ..

Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs

27 minutes ago
 Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban f ..

Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining

29 minutes ago
 we pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Fou ..

We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..

30 minutes ago
Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline fo ..

Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day

37 minutes ago
 UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regul ..

UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation

57 minutes ago
 Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile pho ..

Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone

2 hours ago
 Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..

4 hours ago
 Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan