Pakistan Resolution infused new passion into struggling Muslims for independence

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The Muslims of Sub Continent and their leadership had an unclear image of a separate homeland in their minds whereas passage of The Pakistan Resolution on March 23, 1940 turned into a broad day light vision.

Former VC Women University, Dr Asmat Naz talking to APP on Saturday said that The Resolution infused a new spirit into struggling Muslim which paved way for creating a new country on map of the world within sort span of seven years.

The Hindus, she informed, were shocked and perplexed at the passage of the Lahore Resolution and they and Indian press sarcastically called it "Pakistan Resolution" thinking it a dream which will never be materliazed.

The Hindustan Times wrote in its editorial that history had made The Hindus and the Muslims one nation and now making a separate country of latter was tantamount to shattering unity of sub continent, she stated adding that another Indian paper Amrit Bazar Patrika wrote that if The Muslims could not live under Hindu rule the question arises how they will lead their lives under Muslim government.

British newspaper including Manchester Guardian, Daily Herald and even daily Telegraph did not give importance to the Pakistan Resolution terming it an ordinary resolution, the academician said and added that Telegraph did not publish story on it.

The London Times also rejected the proposal saying that it will end unity of India, Dr Naz disclosed.

The Muslims were jubilant on the passage of the Resolution while the Hindus vented their anger by different ways, former VC said adding that Pakistan Day reminds us that we are duty bound to work for progress and stability of our country.

The day also invites to throw away disappointment and face the circumstances gallantry to divert the situation in right direction.

We should be ready to render sacrifice for stability and prosperity of the country, she concluded.