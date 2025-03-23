Pakistan Resolution laid the foundation for independent homeland: MPA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has said that the Pakistan Resolution laid the foundation for the establishment of an independent homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent, where they can live according to their religion, culture and civilization.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah described this resolution as a major achievement in protecting the rights of Muslims and called it a “manifesto of Muslims”.

Just seven years after the approval of the Pakistan Resolution on March 23, 1940, Pakistan became the first country in the world to come into existence on the basis of ideology. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held on the occasion of Pakistan Day at Imam Sahib Road, where he cut the Pakistan Day cake along with Provincial Member Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Faisal Ikram, Khwaja Tipu, Shahid Butt and other PML-N workers.

Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that March 23, 1940, is a milestone in the history of Pakistan, which led the Muslims of the subcontinent to a new hope and destination. He said that every blessing of the world is present on the land of Pakistan. "If we recite Surah Rehman, it seems that all the blessings mentioned by Allah Almighty are present in this country." The MPA further said "we should be grateful to Allah Almighty, Who has bestowed upon us the great blessing of freedom".