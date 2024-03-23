Open Menu

Pakistan Resolution Passed In Lahore To Gain Separate Country

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2024 | 07:23 PM

Pakistan resolution passed in Lahore to gain separate country

Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azm Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the resolution of Pakistan was passed in Lahore to gain a separate homeland

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azm Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the resolution of Pakistan was passed in Lahore to gain a separate homeland.

He said that this resolution gave a new direction and thought to the Muslims of sub-continent and gave new vigor and enthusiasm to the freedom movement saying that March 23 was a very important day in the history of Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized in Quetta to celebrate Pakistan Day. He said that on this day, the Muslim under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah vowed to travel for freedom with new determination.

Our elders got this homeland after going through great sacrifices, now it is our responsibility to make it stable and strong, we have to move forward with one nation and one thought, he underlined.

He said that Ali Jinnah made the principles of islam, peace, tolerance and love for humanity his motto, not only the Muslim of India but also other minorities living in the subcontinent were affected by the guiding principles of Quaid-i-Azam.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam's thoughtful leadership and true dedication to achieving the goal was very strong. He said that Pakistanis as a nation have fought the monster of terrorism together. the entire nation stands side by side with its armed forces in the fight against terrorism. The PML-N workers are ready to make any kind of sacrifice for the defense of the country, he said.

