Pakistan Resolution set clear direction for Muslims of Subcontinent to achieve separate homeland: Former Ambassador

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Former Ambassador of Pakistan Manzoorul Haq Thursday said the historic Pakistan Resolution passed on March 23,1940 in Lahore had set a clear direction for Muslims of subcontinent to achieve a separate homeland for themselves.

Talking to APP, the former ambassador said Muslims of Subcontinent get united on March 23,1940 where they passed the historic resolution for Pakistan under dynamic leadership of father of the nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Following adoption of Pakistan Resolution, he said, Quaid-e-Azam had reorganized All India Muslim League (AIML) by making repeated visits to all Muslims majority provinces of British India including NWFP (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) to mobilize masses and students for creation of Pakistan.

He visited the historic Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) in 1936, 1945 and 1948 to acknowledge the outstanding role of its students during Pakistan Movement.

The great Quaid received a rousing welcome when he came to ICP in 1945 where its students and Muslim Students Federation (MSF) presented him Rs 8,000 as fund for Pakistan Movement and assured him to present 8,000 committed educated workers when he came again to this great alma-mater.

The arrival of legendary leader committed to a cause of a separate homeland for Muslims of Subcontinent moved people of KP, who decorated their homes, bungalows, bazaars, markets, villages, towns and vehicles with national and Muslim League flags besides holding placards inscribed with different slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Quaid-i-Azam Zindabad to welcome their beloved Quaid.

Hundreds of thousands of people with national flags and portraits of Quaid-e-Azam arrived from across KP and erstwhile FATA to see glimpses of their beloved leader when he came here in 1945.

As result of KP's people immeasurable love for Pakistan, AIML secured maximum number of seats in this province in 1946 election and after that historic victory nobody could stop independence movement of Pakistan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said best way to celebrate Pakistan Day was to work tirelessly in our respective professions to make the country more stronger and prosperous as envisioned by our forefathers.