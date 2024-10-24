Pakistan resolved to become polio-free with citizens, global partners' support: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that with the support of its citizens and global partners, Pakistan was committed to achieving the goal of becoming a polio-free country.

The prime minister, in his message on World Polio Day annually observed on October 24, said, "Today, on World Polio Day, we unite to raise awareness and renew our commitment to eradicating polio—a disease that has impacted millions of children. Pakistan stands with the global community in this mission."

He said that the incumbent government was steadfast in its efforts to make Pakistan polio-free, ensuring a future where no child is affected by this preventable disease.

He said that due to the tireless work of our health workers and international partners like the WHO, UNICEF, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Pakistan had made significant progress in reducing polio cases.

However, challenges remain, including security concerns, misinformation, and access to remote areas. Despite these obstacles, our health workers continue to work bravely to vaccinate every child, he added.

The prime minister said that the government was improving the country's health infrastructure, increasing vaccine coverage, and combating misinformation through our National Emergency Action Plan.

He said Pakistan's regional collaboration, especially with Afghanistan, was vital to controlling the cross-border transmission.

"This fight is about more than polio—it’s about building a robust public health system and safeguarding the health of future generations. I urge all parents to vaccinate their children and call on community leaders to spread the message of polio eradication," Prime Minister Shehbaz remarked.