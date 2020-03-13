Pakistan resolved to turn Qatari ties into robust economic partnership: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said that Pakistan was committed to transform the brotherly bilateral relations with Qatar into a robust political and economic partnership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ):President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said that Pakistan was committed to transform the brotherly bilateral relations with Qatar into a robust political and economic partnership.

Talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan, Saqr Bin Mubarak M.S. Al-Mansouri, who paid a farewell call on him, the president said the bilateral trade had registered marked improvement following the direct linkage between Karachi and Hamad Ports and opening up of Qatari food market for Pakistan, a President House press release said.

Highlighting the investment friendly regime in Pakistan, he emphasized that Qatar could take advantage of emerging investment opportunities in Pakistan, especially in the context of CPEC.

The president appreciated the important role of Qatar in hosting Afghan peace talks and commended its valuable support to the peace agreement.

He hoped that all parties to the agreement would abide by its provisions and would translate the dream of peace in Afghanistan into a reality.

He also briefed the outgoing ambassador on the human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged international community, including OIC, to play its role for peaceful resolution of the dispute as well as protection of minorities in India.

The president congratulated the outgoing ambassador on successful completion of his assignment in Pakistan and appreciated his efforts for improving the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.