Pakistan responded wisely to Indian aggression: Awais Leghari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Saturday said that Pakistan had acted with wisdom and responsibility in the face of Indian aggression.

Speaking to a private news channel, he emphasized that Pakistan had never adopted an offensive posture but firmly retaining the capability to respond to any hostile action.

He said that Pakistan has offered an impartial investigation into the Pahalgam accident. “Our approach is rooted in peace and justice,” he said.

He said that India has repeatedly violating the Geneva Conventions and international norms, including now unilaterally suspending the World Bank-brokered Indus Waters Treaty.

“This act reflects the fascist mindset of the Modi regime, dominated by the Hindutva ideology,” he added.

Leghari said Pakistan has undeniable evidence of cross-border violations by India, underscoring the need for international attention and accountability.

He hoped that the current ceasefire would hold and called for a sustainable peace mechanism between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.