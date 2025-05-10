Open Menu

Pakistan Responded Wisely To Indian Aggression: Awais Leghari

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Pakistan responded wisely to Indian aggression: Awais Leghari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Saturday said that Pakistan had acted with wisdom and responsibility in the face of Indian aggression.

Speaking to a private news channel, he emphasized that Pakistan had never adopted an offensive posture but firmly retaining the capability to respond to any hostile action.

He said that Pakistan has offered an impartial investigation into the Pahalgam accident. “Our approach is rooted in peace and justice,” he said.

He said that India has repeatedly violating the Geneva Conventions and international norms, including now unilaterally suspending the World Bank-brokered Indus Waters Treaty.

“This act reflects the fascist mindset of the Modi regime, dominated by the Hindutva ideology,” he added.

Leghari said Pakistan has undeniable evidence of cross-border violations by India, underscoring the need for international attention and accountability.

He hoped that the current ceasefire would hold and called for a sustainable peace mechanism between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Recent Stories

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

13 minutes ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

33 minutes ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

1 hour ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

1 hour ago
 Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

1 hour ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

2 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

2 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

3 hours ago
 Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's D ..

Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan