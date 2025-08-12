Pakistan Responsible Nuclear State: FO Spokesperson
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 12:28 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Pakistan was a responsible nuclear weapon state with an elaborate command and control structure under full civilian control and had always exercised discipline and restraint, while dealing with the issues of such importance, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.
He was responding to a statement made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Responding to media queries regarding the statement made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the remarks attributed to Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, the Spokesperson said: “Pakistan strongly rejects the immature remarks made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs earlier today, which is yet another demonstration of their chronic tendency to distorting facts and twisting statements out of context.”
“The Indian narrative of an alleged nuclear blackmail is a misleading and self-serving construct. Pakistan remains firmly opposed to the use or threat of use of force. India’s sabre rattling and war mongering whenever confronted, invite unfounded allegations bereft of rationality,” he added.
He said, “Pakistan's sustained and credible counterterrorism efforts are internationally-acknowledged.”
“Our security forces remain the bulwark against terrorism. The Indian MEA's spurious insinuations are irresponsible and without a shred of evidence,” he noted.
He said, “We also note with concern a pointless reference to the third countries, in a bid to exert pressure on Pakistan. This not only reflects India's lack of diplomatic confidence but also constitutes a futile attempt to unnecessarily involve other countries.”
He said contrary to India’s belligerent and jingoistic approach, Pakistan shall continue to act as a responsible member of the comity of nations.
“However, any act of Indian aggression or violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity will be met with an immediate and matching response. The onus of any ensuing escalation will rest squarely with the Indian leadership,” he added.
