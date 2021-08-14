Pakistan result of sacrifices: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Saturday said that Pakistan came into being after sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Saturday said that Pakistan came into being after sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of lives.

Addressing a flag hoisting ceremony at Fatima Jinnah Medical University here, she said that Pakistan is fruit of efforts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal. She said that the day is to salute young, old and the women who lost their lives in struggle for the country. She said that independence is a great blessing of Allah Almighty.

"We must remember them who lost everything for the country," she added.

She said that the government is endeavoring to change the health landscape of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. "Revolutionary steps are being taken to accomplish Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's dream of a welfare state," the minister said.

She said that Pakistan is recognition and respect in the world for its citizens.

She said relation of students and teachers exist for a life time and added that the best quality academic environment is being provided at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University. She said the students are making the country proud by following the footsteps of mother of the nation Fatima Jinnah.

Later, the National anthem was played followed by Independence Day cake cutting ceremony. The university resonated with slogans of Pakistan Zinda Baad.

The Health Minister, Vice Chancellor, faculty members, nurses and students wore Pakistan's colours. The Health Minister met parents of students after flag hoisting ceremony.

Vice Chancellor Professor Amir Zaman Khan thanked the Minister and shared the achievements of the university. The Health Minister appreciated the staff for providing top quality services to nurses and students.