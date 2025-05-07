Pakistan retaliates after Indian troops violate LoC ceasefire

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Pakistani forces were conducting yet another strong counter operation against Indian troops at Indian posts along the LoC following recent ceasefire violations, security sources confirmed.

The military has delivered a "befitting reply" while maintaining a defensive stance to safeguard national sovereignty.

The Pakistan Army delivered a resounding response to Indian aggression, retaliating in full force, security sources confirmed. In a strong counterattack, Pakistani forces destroyed an Indian post at Siree Top in the Mandal sector.

Indian post at Siree Top engulfed in smoke after Pakistan Army's precise shelling.

The Pakistani military's decisive counter strikes have effectively dismantled Indian forces' strategic foothold in the sector, according to security sources.