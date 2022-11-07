UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Revises Budget Estimates Due To Flood Relief, Rehabilitation: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that due to relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected people, Pakistan had revised its budget estimates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that due to relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected people, Pakistan had revised its budget estimates.

He expressed these views during the meeting with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieve held here on the sidelines of COP-27 Summit.

The prime minister said that saving people's lives and rehabilitation of the flood affected masses was the first priority of government.

He hoped that the COP-27 Climate Conference would prove a mile-stone in getting climate justice.

The prime minister said after the COVID-19 pandemic and global recession, the flood situation had also put negative impact on Pakistan's economic recovery pace.

He further said that Pakistan valued the IMF cooperation, adding, Pakistan would complete the current IMF program.

