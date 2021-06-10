UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Revising NDCs; Highlighting Projects Implemented Through Indigenous Resources: Survey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan revising NDCs; highlighting projects implemented through indigenous resources: Survey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan has initiated the process of revising its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) pledged under the Paris Agreement to highlight its projects implemented through indigenous resources.

As per Paris Agreement, parties were obligated to submit revised NDC every five years with enhanced commitments, said the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2020-21 launched here by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin.

The government was in the process of revising its NDCs for a more robust and ambitious NDCs covering all economic sectors, it added.

For the revised NDCs, it said Pakistan was aiming to highlight the projects which were conducted with its indigenous resources in the last five years like institutional arrangements, governance approaches and also include new gases to greenhouse gases (GHGs) inventory and new sectors like Blue Carbon, Electric Vehicles, Health co-benefits, Air pollution and Youth etc.

for enhanced commitments.

The revised NDCs would be institutionalizing a 'whole-of government' approach to revising, reviewing and reporting on climate action.

The revised NDC would also include enhancement activities like Updated Greenhouse Gas Inventory, mapping of Pakistan's vulnerabilities and options to strengthen resilience of most vulnerability to climate change, the selection and application of appropriate tools and methodologies for adaption and mitigation in priority sectors, developing Marginal Abatement Cost Curves (MACC) for the different NDC sectors which allows government to ratchet up climate ambition, conducting Gender and climate change nexus, Youth and climate change nexus, Health, Climate change and air pollution nexus and estimation of emission from refrigerant gases.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shaukat Tarin Vehicles Paris Gas All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan warns people of spreading Covid-1 ..

40 minutes ago

6 startups partner with corporates through Dubai S ..

43 minutes ago

Murad Raas announces new timings for schools acros ..

1 hour ago

Today PSL Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultan ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed about plans, project ..

1 hour ago

TECNO to hold a Tech Talk Show for the launch of t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.