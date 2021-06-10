Pakistan revising NDCs; highlighting projects implemented through indigenous resources: Survey

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan has initiated the process of revising its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) pledged under the Paris Agreement to highlight its projects implemented through indigenous resources.

As per Paris Agreement, parties were obligated to submit revised NDC every five years with enhanced commitments, said the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2020-21 launched here by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin.

The government was in the process of revising its NDCs for a more robust and ambitious NDCs covering all economic sectors, it added.

For the revised NDCs, it said Pakistan was aiming to highlight the projects which were conducted with its indigenous resources in the last five years like institutional arrangements, governance approaches and also include new gases to greenhouse gases (GHGs) inventory and new sectors like Blue Carbon, Electric Vehicles, Health co-benefits, Air pollution and Youth etc.

The revised NDCs would be institutionalizing a 'whole-of government' approach to revising, reviewing and reporting on climate action.

The revised NDC would also include enhancement activities like Updated Greenhouse Gas Inventory, mapping of Pakistan's vulnerabilities and options to strengthen resilience of most vulnerability to climate change, the selection and application of appropriate tools and methodologies for adaption and mitigation in priority sectors, developing Marginal Abatement Cost Curves (MACC) for the different NDC sectors which allows government to ratchet up climate ambition, conducting Gender and climate change nexus, Youth and climate change nexus, Health, Climate change and air pollution nexus and estimation of emission from refrigerant gases.