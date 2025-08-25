- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan Rice Road Show-2025 kicks off in Ghana, strengthening food security, trade ties
Pakistan Rice Road Show-2025 Kicks Off In Ghana, Strengthening Food Security, Trade Ties
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Rice Road Show 2025 launched in Accra, Ghana on Monday, marking the start of a transformative trade initiative across West Africa. Organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the event brought together 28 of Pakistan’s top rice exporting companies and 200 Ghanaian buyers for an impactful day of B2B meetings, following a vibrant inauguration ceremony.
According to the spokesman of the TDAP, under the theme "Pakistan Rice: Powering West Africa's Food Security," the road show was addressed by Athar Hussain Khokhar, Director General (Agro) at TDAP, and Najeeb Durrani, Pakistan High Commissioner to Ghana. Highlighting Pakistan’s role as the world’s 4th largest rice exporter, MR. Khokhar emphasized the nation’s commitment to meeting Ghana’s growing demand with premium Basmati and affordable milled rice, perfect for local favorites like Jollof and Waakye.
“Rice is more than a staple—it’s the heartbeat of communities. With Pakistan’s rice exports hitting 5.5 million metric tons globally in 2024-25, valued at $3.2 billion, we’re here to forge long-term partnerships, ensuring food security and economic growth in Ghana,” Khokhar added. He noted Pakistan’s surge in West African markets, with shipments averaging 550,000 tons monthly during peak periods, driven by rigorous quality standards and competitive pricing.
The event showcased opportunities for long-term contracts, technology transfers, and joint ventures to empower Ghana’s agricultural sector. The road show will continue in Côte d'Ivoire (August 28-29) and Senegal (September 1-2), reinforcing Pakistan’s commitment to West Africa’s food security, statement said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Rice Road Show-2025 kicks off in Ghana, strengthening food security, trade ties1 minute ago
-
Dera police trace Rs one mln dacoity case, arrest two suspects1 minute ago
-
IWMB launches plantation drive to restore Margalla Hills ecosystem1 minute ago
-
Man killed in firing incident1 minute ago
-
Ten dengue patients admitted in hospitals1 minute ago
-
Three killed in traffic accident in Karachi1 minute ago
-
DC reviews security, civic arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi1 minute ago
-
Naqvi, Abbasi vow joint crackdown on Railways encroachments11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs crackdown on encroachments, livestock in city11 minutes ago
-
Two boys killed in bus roof accident in Gujrat31 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of martyred Elite force constable offered in Talash31 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases surge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa31 minutes ago